Bell Pottinger could be forced to shut down by end of 2017
There are also reports of major clients, including HSBC Bank, abandoning the company that met its own PR nightmare by working with the Gupta family on a racially divisive campaign.
LONDON - Controversial British Public Relations firm Bell Pottinger could be forced to shut down by the end of the year if it fails to service its debts.
It's being reported on Wednesday afternoon that the company has put itself up for sale after being expelled from the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA).
There are also reports of major clients, including HSBC Bank, abandoning the company that met its own PR nightmare by working with the Gupta family in South Africa on a racially divisive campaign.
Bell Pottinger has hired an accounting firm to sell the company, and sell it fast.
The Guardian is reporting the firm must service its debts by Christmas, while the Financial Times says another one of its top executives has resigned.
Speaking to Channel 4 News, the industry watchdog's Francis Ingham echoes what many of the headlines are saying.
“It is kind of ironic that a company that specialises in reputation management has managed to destroy its own reputation over the course of a few months.”
One of Bell Pottinger's major shareholders has handed back its portion after failing to find anyone to buy it.
More in World
-
SADC: Killing of Lesotho army chief inexcusable, barbaric
-
Jimmy Fallon to donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief effort
-
Florida prepares for powerful Hurricane Irma
-
Buhari calls off weekly cabinet meeting for second time
-
Myanmar plays diplomatic card to avert UN censure over Rohingya
-
Nigeria's cabinet meeting cancelled for second time since Buhari's return
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.