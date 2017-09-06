Abrahams: Gupta emails part of Hawks investigation into state capture

Abrahams told Parliament’s Justice Committee the investigation, triggered by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state of capture report, now has eight legs.

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has confirmed that the leaked Gupta emails now form part of the Hawks’ investigation into state capture.

The emails expose the influence wielded by the Guptas over government and state-owned enterprises to score lucrative state contracts.

Abrahams Wednesday told Parliament’s Justice Committee the investigation, triggered by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state of capture report, now has eight legs.

These include probes into Eskom’s actions over the Guptas’ Tegeta coal mine, Transnet payments to Trillian, Denel’s deal with VR Laser and a Free State dairy farm that received more than R180 million in state funds, some allegedly used to pay for a Gupta family wedding at Sun City.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas’ allegations of attempted bribery by the Guptas and former minister Vytjie Mentor’s claims are also part of the investigation.

Abrahams says the identity of prosecutors helping the Hawks is being kept under wraps to prevent leaks.

He says the NPA has yet to take a position on the emails.

"The NPA cannot take a position in respect of issues that are still under investigation. The leaked emails need to be investigated."

He’s also denied the NPA prosecutes selectively.

"I think it’s also prudent for me to speak on the allegation of selective prosecution, this notion is entirely misplaced."

And he has labelled criticism of him as "unfair".

