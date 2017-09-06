Abrahams: Gupta emails part of Hawks investigation into state capture

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
Go

Abrahams: Gupta emails part of Hawks investigation into state capture

Abrahams told Parliament’s Justice Committee the investigation, triggered by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state of capture report, now has eight legs.

NPA head Shaun Abrahams. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
NPA head Shaun Abrahams. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has confirmed that the leaked Gupta emails now form part of the Hawks’ investigation into state capture.

The emails expose the influence wielded by the Guptas over government and state-owned enterprises to score lucrative state contracts.

Abrahams Wednesday told Parliament’s Justice Committee the investigation, triggered by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state of capture report, now has eight legs.

These include probes into Eskom’s actions over the Guptas’ Tegeta coal mine, Transnet payments to Trillian, Denel’s deal with VR Laser and a Free State dairy farm that received more than R180 million in state funds, some allegedly used to pay for a Gupta family wedding at Sun City.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas’ allegations of attempted bribery by the Guptas and former minister Vytjie Mentor’s claims are also part of the investigation.

Abrahams says the identity of prosecutors helping the Hawks is being kept under wraps to prevent leaks.

He says the NPA has yet to take a position on the emails.

"The NPA cannot take a position in respect of issues that are still under investigation. The leaked emails need to be investigated."

He’s also denied the NPA prosecutes selectively.

"I think it’s also prudent for me to speak on the allegation of selective prosecution, this notion is entirely misplaced."

And he has labelled criticism of him as "unfair".

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA