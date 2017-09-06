2 innocent men killed in Pinetown mob justice attack

A friend of the alleged kidnapped boy's father and a bystander who tried to intervene were both killed by the mob.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police say two innocent men have been killed in mob justice attack in Pinetown after being accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old boy.

The boy was left with his father's friend on Tuesday afternoon.

When his father returned, he found his car had been overturned, while the friend was being attacked by a mob.

The man died in the ambulance en route to the hospital.

The mob then turned on a bystander who tried to intervene and stop the attack.

He died on the scene.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said: “The father tried to talk to them but there were many members of the community.”

Police say the boy had been visiting a friend at the time and was never actually missing.