Zwane: No true freedom until workers own mines
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says that after the Kusasalethu mine tragedy, mine bosses should remember to serve the miners.
CARLETONVILLE - Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says that after the Kusasalethu mine tragedy, mine bosses should remember to serve the miners.
Zwane was speaking at the memorial service for the five miners who died at the Kusasalethu Mine last month.
An investigation has been launched into the matter.
Zwane says that true freedom would not have been achieved until the workers own the mines.
“Up until mineworkers own the mines… we should not rest.”
He says mine bosses should remember their obligations.
“I have confidence because I’ve seen you contributing in churches.”
Zwane says the government is launching a campaign to educate workers and mine bosses on safety.
Meanwhile, the families of five miners who died at the Kusasalethu Mine say they still have unanswered questions around the deaths of their loved ones.
Last week, Harmony Gold chairperson Patrice Motsepe said that they would not hesitate to shut down the Kusasalethu mine if it's found to be unsafe for mining.
The last two bodies were recovered on Thursday after being trapped underground for a week.
WATCH: Kusasalethu miners remembered
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
ConCourt to hear EFF bid to have Zuma face impeachment proceedings
-
Vuwani residents vow to continue shutdown until demands met
-
Strike it lucky: Unemployed grandmother wins R25m lotto jackpot
-
Parts of Joburg to be without water for next 33 hours
-
Lake Restaurant ruling hailed as 'big step' for Constitution
-
Grassy Park mom still dealing with shooting death of son (7)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.