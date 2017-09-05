Zwane: No true freedom until workers own mines

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane says that after the Kusasalethu mine tragedy, mine bosses should remember to serve the miners.

Zwane was speaking at the memorial service for the five miners who died at the Kusasalethu Mine last month.

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Zwane says that true freedom would not have been achieved until the workers own the mines.

“Up until mineworkers own the mines… we should not rest.”

He says mine bosses should remember their obligations.

“I have confidence because I’ve seen you contributing in churches.”

Zwane says the government is launching a campaign to educate workers and mine bosses on safety.

Meanwhile, the families of five miners who died at the Kusasalethu Mine say they still have unanswered questions around the deaths of their loved ones.

Last week, Harmony Gold chairperson Patrice Motsepe said that they would not hesitate to shut down the Kusasalethu mine if it's found to be unsafe for mining.

The last two bodies were recovered on Thursday after being trapped underground for a week.

WATCH: Kusasalethu miners remembered

