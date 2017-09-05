WC govt concerned by job losses as result of bird flu outbreak

Nearly a hundred workers on The Duck Farm have lost their jobs due to the loss of thousands of ducks.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says the effect of bird flu on jobs is concerning.

More than 24,000 birds have been culled on The Duck Farm, in Joostenbergvlakte following an outbreak of avian flu.

Last week, at least 30,000 chickens were killed due to the deadly flu strain hitting a commercial poultry farm in the Paardeberg region.

Three ostrich farms in the Heidelberg area were also affected, and although none of the large birds have died, they remain under quarantine.

Economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde says any number of job losses is concerning.

“Every time we lose one job I get very distressed and of course it is really not a nice space to be in with the kind of pressure on these businesses. And that will be part of the discussion we have. What else can we do as the government? What other support can be given? How do we best mitigate this?”