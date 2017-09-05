[WATCH LIVE] MPs debate motion to dissolve Parly & to hold early elections
The DA tabled the motion after a failed attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma from office through a motion of no confidence in August.
CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians are debating the Democratic Alliances (DA)'s motion to dissolve Parliament and to hold early elections.
The official opposition tabled the motion after a failed attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma through a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly last month.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has told the house that South Africa cannot afford another two years of Zuma's administration.
But African National Congress Member of Parliament Richard Mdakane hit back.
“If we are going to vote by secret ballot, you are going to be surprised ... that 40% of yourselves are going to vote with other people, because people don’t agree with you, completely don’t agree with you. Because it’s a bizarre motion. No one reasonable can take a motion that the DA is tired of working and all of us we must join them.”
WATCH: Parliament debates motion for early elections
More in Local
-
Bill that will introduce demerit system for errant drivers passed
-
Treasury team sent packing due to CPO’s absence at Parly meeting
-
Mantashe says lodged complaint with ZANU PF over Mugabe's Mandela comment
-
12 new SABC board members named
-
1 KZN pupil dies, scores hurt as school bus overturns
-
Nsfas R14m bungle: IntelliMali opens case of theft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.