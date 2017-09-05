[WATCH LIVE] MPs debate motion to dissolve Parly & to hold early elections

The DA tabled the motion after a failed attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma from office through a motion of no confidence in August.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians are debating the Democratic Alliances (DA)'s motion to dissolve Parliament and to hold early elections.

The official opposition tabled the motion after a failed attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma through a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly last month.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has told the house that South Africa cannot afford another two years of Zuma's administration.

But African National Congress Member of Parliament Richard Mdakane hit back.

“If we are going to vote by secret ballot, you are going to be surprised ... that 40% of yourselves are going to vote with other people, because people don’t agree with you, completely don’t agree with you. Because it’s a bizarre motion. No one reasonable can take a motion that the DA is tired of working and all of us we must join them.”

