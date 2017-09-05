Vuwani matric pupils miss second day of exams as protests continue

The Basic Education Department says it cannot do much to ensure learning resumes in Vuwani unless community members cooperate.

Tuesday marked the second day that matric pupils missed preliminary exams after the residents declared yet another shutdown.

On Monday, police dispersed crowds which gathered to demand the implementation of resolutions announced by President Jacob Zuma in July, after months of protest over a demarcation dispute.

The pro-Makhado demarcation task team, which is leading protests in Vuwani, wants to know why government has not kept its commitment.

The Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga says their hands are tied.

“Any measure we want to put in place depends on the community. All past initiatives worked due to the collaboration of the community.”

The Limpopo Government is expected to engage residents to find a resolution.

