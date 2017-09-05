UCT workers plan strike for better employment conditions

The Fees Must Fall Movement stands in solidarity with workers and is expected to participate in demonstrations.

CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) says it's received a notice from the South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union of a strike on campus on Wednesday.

Workers plan to demonstrate in demand of better employment conditions, including shift work, provident fund savings and four-hour-a-day-work for some staff members.

Workers' representatives met with campus management.

The Fees Must Fall Movement stands in solidarity with workers and is expected to participate in demonstrations.

UCT Spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “It should be emphasised that the notice was given for a strike, not a shutdown. The university elective has been engaging with unions on the matters raised. The executive believes that significant progress has been made in resolving these issues and remains committed to continuing negotiations with the unions and staff.”

Fees Must Fall representatives at UCT say they will also address issues relating to free education and the financial exclusion of students at demonstrations on Wednesday.

Fees Must Fall's Masixole Mlandu said they would have a mass meeting after four o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.

“We can articulate this moment as returning back to the source of what the Rhodes Must Fall movement was speaking about and also the unresolved issues. And we note that this is the third year embarking on the same journey. We hope that there will be different ways of engagement.”