UCT workers plan strike for better employment conditions
The Fees Must Fall Movement stands in solidarity with workers and is expected to participate in demonstrations.
CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) says it's received a notice from the South African Liberated Public Sector Workers Union of a strike on campus on Wednesday.
Workers plan to demonstrate in demand of better employment conditions, including shift work, provident fund savings and four-hour-a-day-work for some staff members.
Workers' representatives met with campus management.
The Fees Must Fall Movement stands in solidarity with workers and is expected to participate in demonstrations.
UCT Spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “It should be emphasised that the notice was given for a strike, not a shutdown. The university elective has been engaging with unions on the matters raised. The executive believes that significant progress has been made in resolving these issues and remains committed to continuing negotiations with the unions and staff.”
Fees Must Fall representatives at UCT say they will also address issues relating to free education and the financial exclusion of students at demonstrations on Wednesday.
Fees Must Fall's Masixole Mlandu said they would have a mass meeting after four o'clock on Wednesday afternoon.
“We can articulate this moment as returning back to the source of what the Rhodes Must Fall movement was speaking about and also the unresolved issues. And we note that this is the third year embarking on the same journey. We hope that there will be different ways of engagement.”
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Building affordable housing in Johannesburg
-
Sentencing proceedings of serial rapist Sikangele Mki’s case wrapped up
-
DA’s motion to dissolve Parliament fails
-
Mantashe: Use of dirty tricks a destruction of politics, ANC
-
Fuel price set to increase at midnight
-
Bell Pottinger had to be punished - PRCA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.