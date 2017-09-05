MPs to debate motion to dissolve Parliament

The Democratic Alliance tabled the motion after a failed attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma from office through a motion of no Confidence in August.

PARLIAMENT - Members of Parliament will debate on Tuesday afternoon whether to dissolve Parliament and hold early elections.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) tabled the motion after a failed attempt to remove President Jacob Zuma from office through a motion of no Confidence in August.

The official opposition says that it brought the motion because Zuma is leading a toxic government.

The DA says that South Africans are living a life of misery under President Zuma’s government with state resources being looted and escalating reports of state capture.

It says that this is why an early election is necessary.

But political analyst Zwelethu Jolobe says that the motion lacks the necessary support to succeed and serves another purpose ahead of the 2019 elections.

“What it’s trying to do is set the agenda for opposition politics and this is just one cog in the bigger picture.”

Jolobe says that by failing to consult smaller opposition parties before bringing the motion, the DA was unlikely to get their support.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)