Sentencing proceedings of serial rapist Sikangele Mki’s case wrapped up

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings in the case against convicted serial rapist Sikangele Mki have wrapped up in the Western Cape High Court.

Mki was arrested in May last year following a five-year investigation.

The 34-year-old took the stand on Tuesday, saying he is sorry for the crimes he committed.

The father of two says he did not want to waste the court's time.

He's pleaded guilty to 30 counts of rape, 27 counts of kidnapping, four counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, 12 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, six counts of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, three counts of attempted robbery and two counts of robbery.

Nine of his victims are under the age of 16 and the youngest rape victim was 11.

The attacks took place between Delft and Khayelitsha from 2011 to 2014.

SOCIAL JUSTICE COALITION CALLS FOR HARSH SENTENCE

Meanwhile, the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) is calling for a harsh sentence to be handed to Mki.

The SJC's Chumile Sali was one of the scores of Khayelitsha residents who packed the public gallery in court 27.

He says it took much too long for police to trace Mki.

“This has affected the community. Rape affects communities on a daily basis.”

Mki will be sentenced next week.