Mantashe says lodged complaint with ZANU PF over Mugabe's Mandela comment
Speaking at a funeral in his country last month, Mugabe criticised Nelson Mandela again, saying the former president made too many concessions towards the white minority.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says he has lodged a formal complaint with his ZANU PF counterpart over President Robert Mugabe's comments on South Africa accusing the president of making unresearched statements.
Speaking at a funeral in his country last month, Mugabe criticised Nelson Mandela again, saying the former president made too many concessions towards the white minority.
Mugabe told those gathered at the funeral that he asked one of the ANC ministers how come whites have been left with so much power, saying the minister responded by saying "it was because of your friend Mandela, he is the one who made mistakes."
But Mantashe is not impressed.
He says he told the ZANU PF Secretary General to speak to Mugabe.
"Your president is all over Madiba but the reality of the matter is that you have destroyed the economy in your country."
He says he told him the country continues to create black millionaires, including Zimbabwean Millionaire.
He called on Mugabe to Refrain from making statements that are "unresearched"
#ANC Mantashe says Zim Pres Robert Mugabe is "all over Mandela", says Mugabe destroyed the Zimbabwean economy.CM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2017
(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)
More in Local
-
Bill that will introduce demerit system for errant drivers passed
-
Treasury team sent packing due to CPO’s absence at Parly meeting
-
[WATCH LIVE] MPs debate motion to dissolve Parly & to hold early elections
-
12 new SABC board members named
-
1 KZN pupil dies, scores hurt as school bus overturns
-
Nsfas R14m bungle: IntelliMali opens case of theft
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.