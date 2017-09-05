Mantashe says lodged complaint with ZANU PF over Mugabe's Mandela comment

Speaking at a funeral in his country last month, Mugabe criticised Nelson Mandela again, saying the former president made too many concessions towards the white minority.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says he has lodged a formal complaint with his ZANU PF counterpart over President Robert Mugabe's comments on South Africa accusing the president of making unresearched statements.

Speaking at a funeral in his country last month, Mugabe criticised Nelson Mandela again, saying the former president made too many concessions towards the white minority.

Mugabe told those gathered at the funeral that he asked one of the ANC ministers how come whites have been left with so much power, saying the minister responded by saying "it was because of your friend Mandela, he is the one who made mistakes."

But Mantashe is not impressed.

He says he told the ZANU PF Secretary General to speak to Mugabe.

"Your president is all over Madiba but the reality of the matter is that you have destroyed the economy in your country."

He says he told him the country continues to create black millionaires, including Zimbabwean Millionaire.

He called on Mugabe to Refrain from making statements that are "unresearched"

#ANC Mantashe says Zim Pres Robert Mugabe is "all over Mandela", says Mugabe destroyed the Zimbabwean economy.CM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2017

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)