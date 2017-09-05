Mantashe says lodged complaint with ZANU PF over Mugabe's Mandela comment

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

Mantashe says lodged complaint with ZANU PF over Mugabe's Mandela comment

Speaking at a funeral in his country last month, Mugabe criticised Nelson Mandela again, saying the former president made too many concessions towards the white minority.

African National Congress Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe. Picture: EWN
African National Congress Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe. Picture: EWN
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says he has lodged a formal complaint with his ZANU PF counterpart over President Robert Mugabe's comments on South Africa accusing the president of making unresearched statements.

Speaking at a funeral in his country last month, Mugabe criticised Nelson Mandela again, saying the former president made too many concessions towards the white minority.

Mugabe told those gathered at the funeral that he asked one of the ANC ministers how come whites have been left with so much power, saying the minister responded by saying "it was because of your friend Mandela, he is the one who made mistakes."

But Mantashe is not impressed.

He says he told the ZANU PF Secretary General to speak to Mugabe.

"Your president is all over Madiba but the reality of the matter is that you have destroyed the economy in your country."

He says he told him the country continues to create black millionaires, including Zimbabwean Millionaire.

He called on Mugabe to Refrain from making statements that are "unresearched"

(Edited by Zinhle Nkosi)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA