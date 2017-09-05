'I don't believe my son was capable of taking his own life'
Lebo Maseko was found hanging from a swing with a tunic belt around his neck in his school's playground on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The mother of a grade two pupil who allegedly committed suicide at a school in Mpumalanga says she doesn’t believe her son was capable of taking his own life.
Lebo’s mother Sphiwe Maseko says she doesn’t want to contemplate the possibility of any foul play in the death of her son.
She says she accepts it as God's will.
“I’m a believer, so I believe if someone tried to kill him – God would have intervened and told that person that they themselves would die. For him to die like that, means God wanted it like that.”
Maseko says Lebo was a happy child and on the day in question, his grandmother prepared him for school as usual but they were shocked to receive the news later in the day.
Mpumalanga police say it’s too early to conclude the boy committed suicide.
