[FIRST ON EWN] Ipid head McBride accuses NPA of selective prosecution

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride has accused the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) of selective prosecution for the way it drags its feet on cases against senior police officers, but swiftly hauls Ipid officials to court on weak cases.

The details are contained in correspondence McBride sent to prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams in August, which Eyewitness News has seen.

The revelation raises more concerns that the NPA is participating in political factional battles, by having people prosecuted as pretexts for having them removed from their positions.

McBride has questioned why Lieutenant General Khomotso Phahlane has not been charged with defeating the ends of justice, despite there being a strong case.

He tells Abrahams that a senior prosecutor guided their investigation and believed it was a winnable case, but the case was then referred to North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Sibongile Mzinyathi, who declined to prosecute.

McBride also questioned why Hawks brigadier Nyameka Xaba hasn’t been charged in connection with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) hostage drama, saying that the docket has been with a prosecutor since July.

McBride points out that Ipid officials were charged within 48 hours of warning statements being taken from them, which suggests there are double standards.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku disputed this, saying that each matter is decided on its merits. He says where a party is dissatisfied with a decision they may escalate it to Abrahams to be reviewed.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini confirmed the authenticity of the correspondence but declined to answers questions on its contents.

