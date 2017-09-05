EFF: ConCourt must determine if Zuma's conduct is impeachable

The EFF says it wants the Constitutional Court to determine whether President Jacob Zuma’s conduct is impeachable.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it wants the Constitutional Court to determine whether President Jacob Zuma’s conduct is impeachable.

The opposition party along with the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Congress of the People (Cope) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have filed an application in a bid to have Zuma face impeachment proceedings in the National Assembly.

The EFF’s Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has argued that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, has failed to put in place all the appropriate processes and mechanisms to hold President Zuma accountable.

This follows Zuma’s failure to implement the Public Protector’s remedial action that he pays back the money for the upgrades to his Nkandla home.

Ngcukaitobi says they seek an order compelling the Speaker to convene a committee of Parliament to investigate the president’s conduct and determine whether he’s guilty of an offence which will warranty his removal.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)