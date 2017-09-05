Domingo: Ottis Gibson will do a great job
Domingo, the former Proteas coach, has been redeployed as the new head coach of the SA A side and will play a big role in developing youngsters for the national team.
JOHANNESBURG - Russell Domingo has told EWNSport that he's looking forward to working alongside new Proteas coach Ottis Gibson in the future.
The former Proteas coach says that his experience will serve him well.
“I think it's important to work closely with the new head coach of the national side as to who are the players they want to take through. I suppose I have an understanding as to what is needed in the national side so that will be a big benefit for me.”
Domingo says he has no hard feelings towards Gibson.
“There is a process that took place [and its] not my place to comment on that. Cricket SA have been open and transparent about it. That's their process, they've come out with the best candidate. I'm looking forward to working with Ottis, I'm sure he will do a great job.”
The cricket coach says he will refrain from given Gibson any advice on the job.
“Advice? No, he's got to figure out how to do it himself. He's got to do it the way he wants to do it. Ottis can listen to one or two opinions I suppose, but he's got to forge his own path.”
