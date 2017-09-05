Dlamini-Zuma: Magaqa's life should serve as lesson

Senior ANC leaders and members have descended on Sindiso Magaqa's home village in Ibisi in uMzimkhulu.

DURBAN - Former African National Congress (ANC) youth league secretary general Sindiso Magaqa has been described as a humble servant who always put others first.

A prayer session has been held at his home near uMzimkhulu.

Magaqa was shot nearly two months ago, along with two other councillors.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Monday night.

KZN ANC chair Sihle Zikalala says the ongoing killings of comrades has become an embarrassment.

“The killings of the comrades is an embarrassment. Whenever it happens, it's embarrassing the organisation. But more so it’s becoming bad for KwaZulu-Natal”

ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says Magaqa's life should serve as a lesson for both the party and the country.

“Comrade Sindoso has taught us lots of lessons, young as he is ... that whatever happens to you in the ANC, the ANC is bigger than all of us.”

Jabulile Mzizi and Nontsikelelo Mafa who were with Magaqa on the day of the shooting were also there for the prayer service.

#SindisoMagaqa ANC KZN chair Sihle Zikalala says the continued killings of comrades in the province is now an embarrassment. ZN pic.twitter.com/A26ck61Z3A — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2017

#SindisoMagaqa A prayer session at the former ANCYL SG's home where ANC chair Sihle Zikalala and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are present.ZN pic.twitter.com/vJ3n0PKwVH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 5, 2017

'WE'RE ABOUT TO BE SHOT'

Mafa and Mzizi have described how brave he was moments before they were shot.

Mafa, who is still on crutches after being shot in the leg and back, has recalled how Magaqa remained strong before and after being shot.

She says just moments before being gunned down, Magaqa told them that they were about to be shot, to stay calm and not move an inch.

“He was able to be strong because he was the one who told us: we’re about to be shot, sit still and don’t get out of the car.”

Mafa says even on their way to the hospital, Magaqa told her that he will still continue with politics no matter what.

Both of them say they will continue being activists the way Magaqa taught them.