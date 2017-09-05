Bell Pottinger stripped of PRCA membership

The PRCA slapped Bell Pottinger with the harshest possible penalty for a campaign commissioned by the Gupta-owned Oakbay Capital.

CAPE TOWN - Bell Pottinger has been kicked out of the body that regulates PR and Communications agencies in the UK.

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) slapped Bell Pottinger with the harshest possible penalty for a campaign commissioned by the Gupta-owned Oakbay Capital.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) lodged a formal complaint with the body in July accusing Bell Pottinger of deliberately fanning racial tensions in South Africa, at the behest of the Guptas.

Overnight, the PRCA released its full finding and the PR firm does not come out well.

The Public Relations and Communications Association has lambasted Bell Pottinger in its ruling, accusing the agency of bringing the entire industry into disrepute.

The regulator has stripped Bell Pottinger of its membership and it will only be able to apply for membership again in five years’ time.

The PRCA told Eyewitness News it has never meted out such a harsh sanction before.

It unanimously found Bell Pottinger to be in contravention of four clauses of its Professional Charter.

And it dismissed out of hand, the agency’s claim that it had no idea the campaign it ran could have inflamed racial discord in South Africa.

Findings of Herbert Smith Freehills Review by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)