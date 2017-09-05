ANCYL remembers ‘fearless fighter’ Sindiso Magaqa
Former ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa was shot two months ago in KwaZulu-Natal and succumbed to his wounds on Monday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leader Sindiso Magaqa has been remembered as a true product of the ANC and a loyal member of the organisation.
Magaqa was shot two months ago in KwaZulu-Natal and succumbed to his wounds on Monday night.
The ANCYL leadership visited the family of Magaqa shortly after announcing his death.
Magaqa was serving as a councillor in the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal when he was shot.
He was suspended from his position as ANCYL secretary-general in 2011 for defying orders from senior ANC leaders.
The ANC has expressed grave sadness at the news of Magada’s passing, describing him as a brave and fearless fighter.
ANC MOURNS PASSING OF A FEARLESS FIGHTER CDE SINDISO MAGAQA pic.twitter.com/wzKPdXLyQ6— Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) September 4, 2017
My brother and friend #SindisoMagaqa is no more, may his soul Rest In Peace. We will always miss you fearless economic freedom fighter.😢💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VyWBOcLJrc— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 4, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
