ANCYL remembers ‘fearless fighter’ Sindiso Magaqa

Former ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa was shot two months ago in KwaZulu-Natal and succumbed to his wounds on Monday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leader Sindiso Magaqa has been remembered as a true product of the ANC and a loyal member of the organisation.

The ANCYL leadership visited the family of Magaqa shortly after announcing his death.

Magaqa was serving as a councillor in the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal when he was shot.

He was suspended from his position as ANCYL secretary-general in 2011 for defying orders from senior ANC leaders.

The ANC has expressed grave sadness at the news of Magada’s passing, describing him as a brave and fearless fighter.

ANC MOURNS PASSING OF A FEARLESS FIGHTER CDE SINDISO MAGAQA pic.twitter.com/wzKPdXLyQ6 — Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) September 4, 2017

My brother and friend #SindisoMagaqa is no more, may his soul Rest In Peace. We will always miss you fearless economic freedom fighter.😢💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VyWBOcLJrc — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 4, 2017

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)