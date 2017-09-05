Popular Topics
ANCYL remembers ‘fearless fighter’ Sindiso Magaqa

Former ANCYL leader Sindiso Magaqa was shot two months ago in KwaZulu-Natal and succumbed to his wounds on Monday night.

FILE: Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: Faceboook
FILE: Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: Faceboook
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) leader Sindiso Magaqa has been remembered as a true product of the ANC and a loyal member of the organisation.

Magaqa was shot two months ago in KwaZulu-Natal and succumbed to his wounds on Monday night.

The ANCYL leadership visited the family of Magaqa shortly after announcing his death.

Magaqa was serving as a councillor in the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal when he was shot.

He was suspended from his position as ANCYL secretary-general in 2011 for defying orders from senior ANC leaders.

The ANC has expressed grave sadness at the news of Magada’s passing, describing him as a brave and fearless fighter.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

