12 new SABC board members named

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
Go

12 new SABC board members named

The names will first go to the National Assembly for approval before the list is sent to the President who makes the appointments.

FILE: The SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: The SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have chosen 12 people to serve on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board after three days of interviews.

The names will first go to the National Assembly for approval before the list is sent to the President who makes the appointments and chooses the chairperson.

Five of the candidates are currently serving on the interim board tasked with bringing stability to the cash-strapped public broadcaster.

Opposition MPs objected to Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and Krish Naidoo’s names being on the final list of candidates.

Both are members of the interim board and are connected to the African National Congress.

Democratic Alliance MP Gavin Davis objected, saying: “We oppose the appointment of political operatives into the SABC because we think that is at the heart of the SABC problems.

"Krish Naidoo is currently working at Luthuli House; it is a conflict of interest. Ms Potgieter-Gqubule is considering running for the ANC NEC.”

But ANC MPs insisted they have sterling track records of serving society in various positions.

Others who made the cut are:
Khanyisile Kweyama
Mathatha Tsedu
Nomvuyiso Batyi
John Matisonn
Michael Markovitz
Rachel Kalidass
Bongumusa Makhathini
Victor Rambau
Dinkwanyane Mohuba
Jack Phalane.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA