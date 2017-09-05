12 new SABC board members named

The names will first go to the National Assembly for approval before the list is sent to the President who makes the appointments.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have chosen 12 people to serve on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board after three days of interviews.

The names will first go to the National Assembly for approval before the list is sent to the President who makes the appointments and chooses the chairperson.

Five of the candidates are currently serving on the interim board tasked with bringing stability to the cash-strapped public broadcaster.

Opposition MPs objected to Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and Krish Naidoo’s names being on the final list of candidates.

Both are members of the interim board and are connected to the African National Congress.

Democratic Alliance MP Gavin Davis objected, saying: “We oppose the appointment of political operatives into the SABC because we think that is at the heart of the SABC problems.

"Krish Naidoo is currently working at Luthuli House; it is a conflict of interest. Ms Potgieter-Gqubule is considering running for the ANC NEC.”

But ANC MPs insisted they have sterling track records of serving society in various positions.

Others who made the cut are:

Khanyisile Kweyama

Mathatha Tsedu

Nomvuyiso Batyi

John Matisonn

Michael Markovitz

Rachel Kalidass

Bongumusa Makhathini

Victor Rambau

Dinkwanyane Mohuba

Jack Phalane.