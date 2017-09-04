Vuwani matric pupils miss preliminary exams due to protests

More than 2,000 matric learners were forced to stay away after protests once again erupted in the Limpopo town, shutting schools and other facilities.

JOHANNESBURG - Grade 12 pupils in Vuwani have missed preliminary examinations scheduled for Monday.

More than 2,000 matric learners were forced to stay away after protests once again erupted in the Limpopo town, shutting schools and other facilities.

Over 30 schools were either torched or vandalised during similar protests last year.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo says they will maintain their presence in the area until tensions cool off.

“As much as people have got the right to protest, they must do so within the boundaries of the law. They must not resort to violence.”

Meanwhile, Limpopo government spokesman Phuti Seloba says there are talks underway to try end the shutdown although not all affected parties are coming on board.

“We are engaging with the senior traditional leaders in the area. The challenge has been with the pro-Makhado task team. They’ve been running away from the negotiating table.”

