Teens battle to stay in school after Gauteng soccer academy folds

More than 60 boys from KwaZulu-Natal and the North West were promised opportunities by a soccer academy in Gauteng but a few months later the funds dried up.

JOHANNESBURG – A Soweto mother has taken in a group of abandoned high school boys so they can complete matric after their soccer dreams were dashed.

Most of the pupils have gone back to their home provinces after they were kicked out of their accommodation last week while others had to take shelter in a classroom.

Sixteen-year-old Sihle Dladla has described to Eyewitness News how they had to go to bed on an empty stomach, took a bath once a week and had to motivate each other to stay in school.

Dladla says the others dropped out of school after the academy failed but he and six others are trying to finish school and make their parents proud.

“My mother is the only breadwinner. I want my mother to look at me as a better person.”

Eighteen-year-old Sabelo Duma says his mother told him to go home KwaZulu-Natal but he wants to finish matric.

“Everything that I’m doing, I’m doing it for my family.”

The school principal says he tried to contact the CEO of the academy numerous times to seek an explanation but there’s been no response.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)