Scopa hopes SIU will expose those responsible for maladministration at SABC

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) says it hopes SABC officials will cooperate fully with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s forensic probe at the cash-strapped public broadcaster.

Last month, the SIU was given the presidential go-ahead to look into dodgy contracts and maladministration.

The development comes several months after a parliamentary inquiry led to the dissolution of the broadcaster's board.

Scopa chairperson Themba Godi says the SIU will appear before the committee this week to give updates on some cases.

“People who have been involved in financial misconduct. And we believe that this investigation is going to expose those who are responsible for them to be held accountable.”