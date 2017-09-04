RTMC to investigate Mpumalanga crash that claimed 10 lives

A Toyota Avanza collided head-on with a delivery vehicle on the R23 between Standerton and Balfour.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation says it will be conducting a thorough investigation into Monday morning's deadly crash in Mpumalanga that's claimed the lives of 10 people.

A Toyota Avanza collided head-on with a delivery vehicle on the R23 between Standerton and Balfour.

Accident reconstruction experts were on the scene gathering evidence.

Two people survived the crash. They're in a critical condition in hospital.