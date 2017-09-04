#RandReport: Rand slips ahead of GDP data as global tensions weigh
At 1606 GMT the rand was 0.06% weaker at 12.9625 per dollar.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened slightly against the dollar on Monday ahead of second-quarter GDP numbers and as safe-haven assets gained after a nuclear test by North Korea; but stocks were weaker.
At 1606 GMT the rand was 0.06% weaker at 12.9625 per dollar.
Statistics South Africa releases GDP figures on Tuesday and economists expects growth of 2.2% in the second quarter after a 0.7% contraction in the first quarter, but international factors weighed on the currency.
North Korea’s sixth and largest nuclear test, and reports from South Korea that Pyongyang was preparing for another missile launch, sparked warnings from Washington and a rush to safety by investors.
“Gold, Treasuries, Swiss Franc and the Yen have all outperformed, as investors try to assess the potential impact of North Korea’s nuclear test,” FXTM’s chief market Strategist at Hussein Sayed.
Bullion traded at close to above $1,334.26 an ounce at 1602 GMT, having touched its strongest level since late September at $1,339.47.
The statistics agency will release July mining and manufacturing data on Thursday. Also due this week are the August Standard Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index and the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s
(SACCI) business confidence index.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was up 1 basis point to 8.515%.
On the bourse, the benchmark Top-40 index was down 0.4% at 49,796.71 points, while the broader All-share index shed 0.4% to 56,312.85.
Bullion producers gained on the firmer gold price, with the Gold Mining index up 4.6%.
Cement maker PPC also rallied after announcing Canada’s Fairfax Africa Holdings has offered to buy a 22% stake in it for R2 billion ($154 million).
The cash injection is aimed at strong-arming the debt-laden company into a tie-up with its nearest unlisted rival AfriSam and sent the PPC shares up 8.8% to R554.04.
Ecommerce giant Naspers, which owns a third of China’s Tencent Holdings, weighed on the bourse, retreating from a recent high.
Naspers, which is up 44% so far this year and is Africa’s largest company, closed 1.2% weaker at R2,895.38.
More in Local
-
More details around Mpumalanga pupil suicide emerge
-
Former ANCYL SG Sindiso Magaqa dies
-
Mkhwebane considering legal action against DA’s Mike Waters
-
Owners of Lake Restaurant ordered to apologise, stop discriminatory policy
-
[LISTEN] ‘Population growth a contributing factor to high water usage’
-
[LISTEN] Lessons learnt from R14m WSU student
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.