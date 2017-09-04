Owners of Lake Restaurant ordered to apologise, stop discriminatory policy

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Owners of Lake Restaurant ordered to apologise, stop discriminatory policy

Earlier this year an Eyewitness News investigation revealed the Brakpan-based restaurant refused to allow same sex couples entry on date night which is held on Thursdays.

The rainbow flag, a symbol of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community. Picture: Pixabay.com
The rainbow flag, a symbol of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community. Picture: Pixabay.com
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The equality court has ordered the owners of Lake Restaurant, which refused admission to same sex couples to apologise on its Facebook page and stop the discriminatory policy.

Earlier this year an Eyewitness News investigation revealed the Brakpan-based restaurant refused to allow same sex couples entry on date night - which is held on Thursdays.

Two EWN reporters booked and paid for one such “date night”, posing as a gay couple - they were denied admission on the grounds that it would contravene policy.

After the EWN investigation, a same sex couple took the Lake Restaurant to the Equality Court for violating their rights by refusing to accommodate them.

The lawyer representing the couple, Tshego Phala, says the matter was mediated by the Commission for Gender Equality out of court.

She says a settlement was reached and has since been made an order of the court.

“They have also agreed to go to sensitisation training in respect of the rights of LGBTI persons. And they’ve agreed that date night events from now on will be open to all people regardless of their sexual orientation.”

The Human Rights Commission, the Commission for Gender Equality and the Restaurant Association Of South Africa also investigated the establishment, all of which found the policy to be homophobic.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA