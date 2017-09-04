Owners of Lake Restaurant ordered to apologise, stop discriminatory policy

Earlier this year an Eyewitness News investigation revealed the Brakpan-based restaurant refused to allow same sex couples entry on date night which is held on Thursdays.

JOHANNESBURG - The equality court has ordered the owners of Lake Restaurant, which refused admission to same sex couples to apologise on its Facebook page and stop the discriminatory policy.

Two EWN reporters booked and paid for one such “date night”, posing as a gay couple - they were denied admission on the grounds that it would contravene policy.

After the EWN investigation, a same sex couple took the Lake Restaurant to the Equality Court for violating their rights by refusing to accommodate them.

The lawyer representing the couple, Tshego Phala, says the matter was mediated by the Commission for Gender Equality out of court.

She says a settlement was reached and has since been made an order of the court.

“They have also agreed to go to sensitisation training in respect of the rights of LGBTI persons. And they’ve agreed that date night events from now on will be open to all people regardless of their sexual orientation.”

The Human Rights Commission, the Commission for Gender Equality and the Restaurant Association Of South Africa also investigated the establishment, all of which found the policy to be homophobic.