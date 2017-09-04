Mkhwebane considering legal action against DA’s Mike Waters

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given DA MP until next Monday to provide information contradicting the contents of the provisional report.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is considering instituting criminal proceedings against Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Mike Waters for contravening the Public Protector Act.

The Public Protector issued a provisional closing report on an investigation into an allegation of a violation of the executive ethics code by the Minister of State Security David Mahlobo.

Mahlobo is alleged to have deliberately misled Parliament when he said Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini has never been to his house.

Mkhwebane has given Waters until next Monday to provide information contradicting the contents of the provisional report.

Public Protector spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana said: “In terms of Section 11.1 of the Public Protector Act, it does provide that any person who contravenes the provisions of Section 7.2 shall be guilty of the offence. As we stand, Mr Waters is in contravention of that.”

MKhwebane concluded in her provisional report based on the evidence at her disposal, it cannot be found that the minister wilfully misled Parliament.