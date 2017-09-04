Mkhwebane considering legal action against DA’s Mike Waters

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mkhwebane considering legal action against DA’s Mike Waters

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has given DA MP until next Monday to provide information contradicting the contents of the provisional report.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: EWN.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she is considering instituting criminal proceedings against Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Mike Waters for contravening the Public Protector Act.

The Public Protector issued a provisional closing report on an investigation into an allegation of a violation of the executive ethics code by the Minister of State Security David Mahlobo.

Mahlobo is alleged to have deliberately misled Parliament when he said Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini has never been to his house.

Mkhwebane has given Waters until next Monday to provide information contradicting the contents of the provisional report.

Public Protector spokesperson Cleopatra Mosana said: “In terms of Section 11.1 of the Public Protector Act, it does provide that any person who contravenes the provisions of Section 7.2 shall be guilty of the offence. As we stand, Mr Waters is in contravention of that.”

MKhwebane concluded in her provisional report based on the evidence at her disposal, it cannot be found that the minister wilfully misled Parliament.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA