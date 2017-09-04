Mkhize: We must face up to the problems of factions inside ANC

He has recalled the divisive songs that were sung ahead of the 2007 Polokwane conference, saying the ANC cannot afford to have a repeat of this.

DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize says leaders whose names are used to sow divisions within the party should stand up against factionalism.

Mkhize was speaking in the Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend at a Sanco event under the banner unity in action.

“We must face up to the problems of factions inside the organization, we must face up to the people who manipulate our structures, we must face up to those who are involved in membership fraud. We must face up to all those issues.”

Mkhize says there’s no need to pull each other down for the December conference and if unity cannot be forged now, members will only have themselves to blame for the death of the ANC.

The treasurer-general is expected to visit the Moses Mabhida, Emalahleni Musa Dladla and eThekwini regions in KwaZulu-Natal in direct contestation with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

#ZweliMkhize on divisions in the ANC and how to forge unity.

TIME TO SHOW UNITY

Mkhize says it’s time to forge unity and restore hope in the ruling party despite divisions.

He switched between isiZulu and English, emphasising the ANC and its members must come together otherwise they'll only have themselves to blame for the death of the movement.

“We are showing signs of division. Maybe it is more prominent with the upcoming elective conference of the African National Congress. It’s an issue that tends to flame our passions.”

Mkhize says those who have been thrown into the presidential race should not allow the ANC to be further divided in their names, but they should members that the party belongs to everyone.

#ZweliMkhize says the ANC and its members need to go back to its founding values of integrity and serving the people.

'A GAME WITH NO WINNERS'

The ANC treasurer-general says all members of the alliance are vital. He says if any of the partners contest against the party in the next election, it would be a disaster.

With the ANC’s nomination process now officially open, the uKhahlamba region has declared Mkhize as its preferred presidential candidate.

The treasurer-general says divisions within the ANC need to be rectified before they spill over into the alliance.

“The alliance is still needed. We need to make sure that we use our structures to deal with our issues.”

Mkhize says it would be a disaster if alliance partners decided to contest the elections against the ANC in 2019.

“For me, it will be a game with no winners.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)