Memorial service to be held for Kusasalethu miners killed in rockfall

Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is expected to attend the memorial service.

JOHANNESBURG – A memorial service will be held on Monday morning for five Harmony Gold mineworkers who died at the Kusasalethu Mine in Carletonville.

The bodies of the last two miners were brought to the surface last week Thursday after their families waited for over a week for rescue operations to conclude.

The National Union of Mineworkers’ Erick Gcilitshana says: “For us, it’s a very painful day that today we bid farewell to those who died in the line of duty.

“We’re saying that the NUM will continue to be part and parcel of the investigation that is going on so that we dig deeper to find out what really happened.”