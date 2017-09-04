Mbalula 'saddened' after cop killed by prisoner

The police officer was allegedly attacked by a prisoner at the KwaMhlanga Police Station in Mpumalanga.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he’s saddened following the killing of a police woman at the KwaMhlanga Police Station in Mpumalanga.

The police officer was allegedly attacked by a prisoner at the weekend.

Police say the awaiting trialist pretended to be asleep when Colonel Sibongile Vilakazi brought medication and fresh clothes into her cell.

It is alleged that the woman then jumped out of her bed, grabbed the colonel by her hair and banged her head against the wall.

The police's Vuyo Mhaga says: “She managed to escape and colleagues of the deceased managed to call an ambulance. She was declared dead upon the arrival of the ambulance.”

Mhaga says this is not the first time that the suspect has attacked an officer.

The Police Minister issued a stern warning to criminals during a police commemoration ceremony in Pretoria at the weekend.

At least 40 police officers were killed in the line of duty between April 2016 and March this year.

Mbalula says that criminals will be dealt with.

“Wherever they are, they must know we are coming. We’ll find them, we’ll clean them out of the streets and smoke them out of their holes. We will fight crime with the ferocity of a cornered bull and the agility of a cat, with an uncompromising spirit.”