Mbalula 'not promoting violence' in fight against crime

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says that communities must stop supporting crime by buying stolen goods.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he's not promoting violence in his call for a fiercer approach in dealing with dangerous criminals but maintains they must be dealt with accordingly.

Mbalula was speaking at the Union Buildings during a service to remember 40 officers who've been killed in the line of duty between April last year and March this year.

The Police Minister says that communities must stop supporting crime by buying stolen goods.

“Work with police to ensure we apprehend criminals and stop criminality.”

Mbalula says his department will be taking a vigorous approach to fighting crime.

“Wherever they are, they must know we are coming. We’ll find them, we’ll clean them out of the streets and smoke them out of their holes. We will fight crime with the ferocity of a cornered bull and the agility of a cat, with an uncompromising spirit.”

He adds that the 40 officers who lost their lives did not die in vain.

Family members and relatives of the deceased gathered at the Union Buildings to pay tribute to their loved ones.

#SAPSCommemoration The men and women in blue are honoring 39 members who died in the line of duty at the Union Buildings.TK pic.twitter.com/iFFTWB1rmR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2017

#SAPSCommemoration [WATCH] South African flag lowered to half mast in honor of 40 officers who died in the line of duty. TK pic.twitter.com/2R4tndSLho — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2017

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)