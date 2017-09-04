[LISTEN] ‘Population growth a contributing factor to high water usage’
Radio 702 | South Africa has been battling drought with the Western cape seeing the worst of it since 1904.
JOHANNESBURG - Managing director at Boston Consulting Group Hans Kuipers says the main reason there is a struggle to lower water consumption is that population is growing and the agriculture sector has a mandate to continue growing our economy.
Kuipers adds that 63% of our water use is agriculture and only 11% is industrial use.
South Africa has been battling drought with the Western Cape seeing the worst of it since 1904 and being declared a disaster zone in May.
