[LISTEN] ‘Population growth a contributing factor to high water usage’

JOHANNESBURG - Managing director at Boston Consulting Group Hans Kuipers says the main reason there is a struggle to lower water consumption is that population is growing and the agriculture sector has a mandate to continue growing our economy.

Kuipers adds that 63% of our water use is agriculture and only 11% is industrial use.

South Africa has been battling drought with the Western Cape seeing the worst of it since 1904 and being declared a disaster zone in May.

