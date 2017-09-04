[LISTEN] Lessons learnt from R14m WSU student
Radio 702 | Times Media consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the Nsfas blunder with a WSU student is an extreme example of the mistakes that can happen with electronic funds transfer.
JOHANNESBURG - Times Media consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says beyond the amount of money transferred, she was shocked by how South Africans reacted to the incident involving a Walter Walter Sisulu University student who received more than she should have received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).
She says the incident is an extreme example of the mistakes that can happen with electronic funds transfer.
She says many people said they would have kept the money and others justified it as saying that would have been their luck.
In June, Sibongile Mani received R14 million from Nsfas instead of her R1,400 monthly stipend.
The mistake was discovered recently after she had allegedly spent R800,000 of the money on parties, hair and cellphones.
Listen to the audio for more info.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] ‘Population growth a contributing factor to high water usage’
-
[LISTEN] Eskom and Trillian billions
-
[LISTEN] I have never met Cyril Ramaphosa - Nonhlanhla Radebe
-
[LISTEN] Diet dos and don'ts
-
[LISTEN] Water restrictions: Is Cape Town on the right path?
-
[LISTEN] Hanekom: ANC constitution can never supersede Constitution of SA
-
[LISTEN] Violence against women in SA: A crisis or a challenge?
-
[LISTEN] Hawks not gunning for Pravin Gordhan
-
[LISTEN] The benefits of mid-life fitness
-
[LISTEN] Zodwa Wabantu reportedly banned from Zimbabwe
-
[LISTEN] MEC threatens to close Vlakfontein route over taxi violence
-
[LISTEN] Know your rights during a roadblock
-
[LISTEN] Is it legal for FNB to spy on employee communication?
-
[LISTEN] Should vaping be allowed indoors?
-
[LISTEN] How to make more money in tough economic times
-
[LISTEN] Should schools get rid of uniforms?
-
[LISTEN] Can WSU get back R14m mistakenly deposited into student’s account?
-
[LISTEN] How to protect your small business from big businesses
-
[LISTEN] Got medical aid? If govt gets its way, you'll soon pay much more
-
[LISTEN] 2 sacked FNB employees fired over social media utterances speak out
-
[LISTEN] ‘It can’t be easy for McBride’s daughter’
-
[LISTEN] The Worldview Report: Harvey causes 'catastrophic flooding' in Houston
-
[LISTEN] For fashion's sake: Pretoria learners protest for skinny pants
-
[LISTEN] SACP's Mapaila lambasts ANC's selective disciplining
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.