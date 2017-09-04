[LISTEN] Lessons learnt from R14m WSU student

Radio 702 | Times Media consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says the Nsfas blunder with a WSU student is an extreme example of the mistakes that can happen with electronic funds transfer.

JOHANNESBURG - Times Media consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says beyond the amount of money transferred, she was shocked by how South Africans reacted to the incident involving a Walter Walter Sisulu University student who received more than she should have received from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

She says the incident is an extreme example of the mistakes that can happen with electronic funds transfer.

She says many people said they would have kept the money and others justified it as saying that would have been their luck.

In June, Sibongile Mani received R14 million from Nsfas instead of her R1,400 monthly stipend.

The mistake was discovered recently after she had allegedly spent R800,000 of the money on parties, hair and cellphones.

