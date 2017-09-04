Kia Rio models recalled over rear door child locks

Owners have been advised to have their vehicles checked and if necessary the locks will be repaired at no cost.

JOHANNESBURG - Kia Motors South Africa has announced a voluntary safety recall of over 1,200 Kia Rio models for inspection of rear door child locks.

The affected vehicles assembled in Korea during April and June this year may have a problem with the child locking function.

Owners have been advised to have their vehicles checked and if necessary the locks will be repaired at no cost.