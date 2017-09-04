Former ANCYL SG Sindiso Magaqa dies

Magaqa has been in hospital after he and two other councillors were shot and wounded in an ambush two months ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general (SG) Sindiso Magaqa has died.

The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed the news on Monday evening, saying the party’s delegation was on its way to the late leader’s family.

Magaqa has been in hospital after he and two other councillors were shot and wounded in an ambush in southern KwaZulu-Natal two months ago.

They were at a shop in a village outside Umzimkhulu when the incident happened.

The ANCYL'S Thanduxolo Sabela said, “We have just received the sad and shocking news that the former ANCYL secretary general comrade Sindiso Magaqa has just passed away in hospital. A delegation is headed to the hospital so that we can be with the family and all other preparations can’t be confirmed now until we’ve met with the family.”

Magaqa was part of the ANCYL top six in 2011 with then president Julius Malema.

He was suspended in 2012 following a series of defiant statements made against senior party leaders.

My brother and friend #SindisoMagaqa is no more, may his soul Rest In Peace. We will always miss you fearless economic freedom fighter.😢💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VyWBOcLJrc — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 4, 2017

At what point will the Government take seriously the killings in KZN? Sindiso Magaqa the next victim — Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) September 4, 2017

#SindisoMagaqa this cannot be how South Africa does poltics... something has to give — Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) September 4, 2017