Former ANCYL SG Sindiso Magaqa dies
Magaqa has been in hospital after he and two other councillors were shot and wounded in an ambush two months ago.
JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general (SG) Sindiso Magaqa has died.
The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed the news on Monday evening, saying the party’s delegation was on its way to the late leader’s family.
Magaqa has been in hospital after he and two other councillors were shot and wounded in an ambush in southern KwaZulu-Natal two months ago.
They were at a shop in a village outside Umzimkhulu when the incident happened.
The ANCYL'S Thanduxolo Sabela said, “We have just received the sad and shocking news that the former ANCYL secretary general comrade Sindiso Magaqa has just passed away in hospital. A delegation is headed to the hospital so that we can be with the family and all other preparations can’t be confirmed now until we’ve met with the family.”
Magaqa was part of the ANCYL top six in 2011 with then president Julius Malema.
He was suspended in 2012 following a series of defiant statements made against senior party leaders.
My brother and friend #SindisoMagaqa is no more, may his soul Rest In Peace. We will always miss you fearless economic freedom fighter.😢💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VyWBOcLJrc— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 4, 2017
At what point will the Government take seriously the killings in KZN? Sindiso Magaqa the next victim— Mbhazima Shilowa (@Enghumbhini) September 4, 2017
#SindisoMagaqa this cannot be how South Africa does poltics... something has to give— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) September 4, 2017
May his soul rest in peace cde sindiso magaqa former secretary general of the ANCYL pic.twitter.com/uAm0Cx0Auv— mabala mashudu (@mabalamashudu) September 4, 2017
More in Local
-
More details around Mpumalanga pupil suicide emerge
-
Mkhwebane considering legal action against DA’s Mike Waters
-
#RandReport: Rand slips ahead of GDP data as global tensions weigh
-
Owners of Lake Restaurant ordered to apologise, stop discriminatory policy
-
[LISTEN] ‘Population growth a contributing factor to high water usage’
-
[LISTEN] Lessons learnt from R14m WSU student
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.