CT's public swimming pools to see reduced operating hours

The City of Cape Town says operating hours at swimming spots will have to be reduced this summer.

CAPE TOWN - With tougher water restrictions set in Cape Town, public swimming pools will also be affected.

Pools will be open during peak times from 1-8 October, 29 March to 9 April and the 2018 Easter long weekend.

Over the festive season, they'll be open from the 1 December to 31 January.

The City’s JP Smith says they took the decision amid the drought in the province.

“We have 22 tidal pools around the coastline, 10 blue flag beaches and one pilot blue flag beach. We will also try and arrange for our pools to be optimally available.”

The City announced the implementation of level five water restrictions on Sunday.

It says that water guzzlers can now expect to pay hefty fines of up to R10,000.

The emphasis is on capping domestic use and placing additional restrictions on the commercial sector.

With dam levels at 25%, city bosses are taking a no-nonsense approach.

The aim is to drop the daily water consumption in the Cape metro to below 500 million litres.

Some Capetonians say they're doing their bit to save water.

Ravensmead’s Merilyn Leukes says she’s already implemented measures to cut back on her family’s water use.

“The rinse water from my washing machine is reused for my next load. It is then stored in a bucket and used in the garden.”

Her friends and family have also begun sharing water saving tips among each other.

“When we visit each other we’re always comparing our bills. I think people are very aware about saving water.”

Mayoral spokesperson Zara Nicholson says residents now have to limit their individual domestic property water usage to below 20 kilolitres per month.

