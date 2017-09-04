CT duck farm halts operations after bout of bird flu

More than 30,000 birds died or had to be culled on the Joostenbergvlakte farm.

CAPE TOWN - The operations at a Cape Town duck farm have been brought to an abrupt halt after the second bout of bird flu hit the farm.

The Duck Farm has become the latest victim of the Avian Influenza to hit the Western Cape.

Last month a number of poultry farms reported birds infected with the H5N8 strain.

More than 30,000 birds died or had to be culled on the Joostenbergvlakte farm.

The owner of The Duck Farm Leon Groeneveld says they also buckled under the virus in 2015.

“That means an abrupt halt. There’s no other reason to carry on because we’ve got nothing to sell. We’ve got 96 people working. Of the 96 people, everybody was paid off.”