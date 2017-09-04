Cosatu 'won’t police Ramaphosa’s bedroom activities'
Cosatu says their support for Cyril Ramaphosa to become the next leader of the African National Congress is not shaken.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has described Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s alleged extra marital affairs as “a non-scandal,” saying the federation refuses to be the moral police who monitor people’s personal bedroom activities.
The Sunday Independent newspaper claims it’s in possession of leaked emails showing how the Deputy President cheated on his wife with at least eight women.
But Ramaphosa has admitted to only being unfaithful once - eight years ago.
The federation’s Sizwe Pamla says their support for the Deputy President to become the next leader of the African National Congress is not shaken.
He says they won’t police Ramaphosa’s bedroom activities.
Pamla says Ramaphosa’s admission to cheating on his wife once should be left to the deputy president’s family to sort out.
