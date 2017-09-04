Communications ministry confirms break-in at Minister Dlodlo’s home

It’s understood an intruder managed to get inside Ayanda Dlodlo's home on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communications Ministry has confirmed there's been a break-in at Minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s residence in Johannesburg.

It’s understood an intruder managed to get inside her home on Monday morning.

Last month, outspoken African National Congress Member of Parliament Makhosi Khoza claimed Dlodlo had been receiving death threats ahead of the motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

The ministry says Dlodlo has reported the matter to the police and investigations are underway.