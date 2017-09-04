Boy (6) killed in CT shooting

It’s believed the boy was caught in gang crossfire in Parkwood Estate on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A six-year-old Grassy Park boy has been shot and killed.

Police were also attacked by angry community members, when they tried to arrest a suspect following the incident.

The Grassy Park community policing forum's Philip Bam says they’re concerned.

“The ongoing shooting in Parkwood Estate has raised concerns. We call on police to do whatever they can do get guns out of the area.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)