ANC: Sex allegations a bid to discredit Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says that the allegations brought against its deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is a deliberate attempt to discredit him.

The Sunday Independent newspaper reported that Ramaphosa had affairs with eight women, some of whom he is supporting financially.

Ramaphosa failed to interdict the paper on Saturday night after releasing a statement refuting the claims, which circulated on social media on Friday.

The Sunday Independent says that it has emails which show Ramaphosa had a number of affairs.

The deputy president has described this as a dirty war.

“This latest episode extends far beyond an attempt at a political smear. It represents an escalation of a dirty war against those who are working to restore the values, principles and integrity of the African National Congress and society.”

The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa has weighed in: “This is an attempt to discredit him.”

Kodwa says he won’t speculate about whether the alleged smear campaign was arranged by an ANC member.

At the same time, the ANC’s Derek Hanekom says that allegations against Ramaphosa are an attempt to smear a person of high integrity.

“It really is an attempt to smear a person of very high integrity. It’s an act of desperation and they’re clutching at straws. They obviously have nothing else.”

The deputy president says he was warned a few months ago of a smear campaign against him by officials who refused to be part of it.

He says the alleged smear campaign against him is being driven through the use of state resources.

