5 arrested as police seize over 40 Sassa cards used for bogus activities

JOHANNESBURG - Police have seized more than 40 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards used for fraudulent activities.

They also recovered R29,000 in cash during a raid in partnership with Sassa officials on Friday.

Police say they were acting on a tip-off and observed several ATMs at the Village Square in Randfontein.

The suspects were confronted while they were withdrawing money from ATM machines belonging to several banks.

Five suspects have been arrested.