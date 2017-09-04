45 vultures poisoned at Limpopo National Park

The dead vultures were found lying around the poisoned carcass of a nyala inside the Limpopo National Park.

HARARE - Forty-five vultures have been killed with poison in the Limpopo National Park in neighbouring Mozambique.

The area is part of the Great Limpopo Trans-frontier Park that includes the Kruger.

In a statement on Monday, the Peace Parks Foundation says the crime was discovered by rangers on patrol late last month.

A pride of lions with cubs was spotted just 200 metres from the crime scene, although none of the lions were harmed.

Vulture populations are in serious decline across the region because of mass killings like this one.

But increasingly, lions are becoming the target of poachers; officials say three lions in the Limpopo National Park were recently killed for their body parts.