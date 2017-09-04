45 vultures poisoned at Limpopo National Park
The dead vultures were found lying around the poisoned carcass of a nyala inside the Limpopo National Park.
HARARE - Forty-five vultures have been killed with poison in the Limpopo National Park in neighbouring Mozambique.
The area is part of the Great Limpopo Trans-frontier Park that includes the Kruger.
The dead vultures were found lying around the poisoned carcass of a nyala inside the Limpopo National Park.
In a statement on Monday, the Peace Parks Foundation says the crime was discovered by rangers on patrol late last month.
A pride of lions with cubs was spotted just 200 metres from the crime scene, although none of the lions were harmed.
Vulture populations are in serious decline across the region because of mass killings like this one.
But increasingly, lions are becoming the target of poachers; officials say three lions in the Limpopo National Park were recently killed for their body parts.
More in Local
-
[WATCH] Cable theft costs City Power millions
-
Cosatu 'won’t police Ramaphosa’s bedroom activities'
-
5 arrested as police seize over 40 Sassa cards used for bogus activities
-
'New SAA board chairperson to take over before end of 2017'
-
CT Metrorail trains delayed due to vandalism
-
Stolen cables to cost City Power R15 million to replace
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.