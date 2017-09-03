The deputy president says recent reports of sexual relations with several women will not deter him in the months leading up to the ANC's elective conference.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not be deterred by newspaper reports that he is having extra-marital relationships.

He says this is another campaign to discredit him ahead of the ANC elective conference in December.

Addressing the governing party branches on the west rand on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa said the ANC should never descend into a state where resources are wasted targeting each other for political gain.

This follows the Sunday Independent newspaper report which claims that the deputy president had affairs with eight women.

It also alleges that one of the women apparently miscarried his baby.

Ramaphosa says he’s convinced his emails have been hacked.

“As for myself, I am able to say this is not going to deter me and where I have made mistakes I will take full responsibility. In the coming months, we have been warned that these attacks are going to be even more vicious.”

Ramaphosa is said to have admitted to having an affair, but he says he told his wife eight years ago and then ended the relationship.

The deputy president was unsuccessful on Saturday night in his attempt to stop the Sunday Independent from publishing its article.

He says he’s disappointed following the publication of the women’s names and pictures on social media.

On Saturday, Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius warned Cyril and his family to be strong in the months leading up to the elective conference in December.

Ramaphosa, his wife & supporters will have to be extremely strong especially as they move closer to the conference, dirty tricks on steroids — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 1, 2017

Additional reporting by Hitekani Magwedze