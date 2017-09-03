Western Cape drought: What progress has been made?

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says his department will seek a national platform to share its progress.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Government is planning to discuss its progress surrounding the current drought situation in Parliament, with a number of contingency plans in place.

While provincial government has spent millions of rand on intervention efforts in some of the worst affected areas in the province, long-term projects will need bigger investment from the national Water and Sanitation Department.

Local Government MEC Anton Bredell says his department will seek a national platform in Parliament for the province and City of Cape Town to share its progress and concerns related to the water situation in the province.

Provincial government is also looking for help from the national water and sanitation department for longer term projects.

This includes the extension of the Voëlvlei and Clanwilliam dam walls, and general infrastructure projects in the province.

The Western Cape has been preparing itself for the eventuality that the water demand would exceed supply.

The provincial disaster management centre says there are various contingency plans in place should towns ever run out of drinking water, these include the use of tankers and possible desalination plants.

The drought has been described as the worst in more than 100 years.

