'Stop harbouring criminals'
Speaking at the Saps commemoration for slain officers, Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to help fight crime by cooperating with police officers.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says has called on South Africans to do more to rid communities of crime.
Ramaphosa was speaking at a police commemoration for 40 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Family and friends of the deceased honoured their loved ones during a wreath laying ceremony at the union buildings in Pretoria earlier on Sunday.
#SAPSCommemoration [WATCH] Families of those who died in the line of duty pay tribute for their loved ones. TK pic.twitter.com/czTKqk9WEA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2017
The deputy president says communities must work with the police.
“We are calling on our communities not to harbour criminals, not to buy stolen goods and to cooperate with police to ensure that we rid our communities of criminality.”
At the same time, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has used Sunday’s commemoration ceremony in Pretoria to give a stern warning to criminals.
Mbalula says criminals will be dealt with.
#SAPSCommemoration Mbalula: We are not promoting violence, but dangerous criminals must be dealt with accordingly. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2017
“Wherever they are, they must know we are coming. We’ll find them, we’ll clean them out of the streets and smoke them out of their holes. We will fight crime with the ferocity of a cornered bull and the agility of a cat, with an uncompromising spirit.”
More in Local
-
MEC relieved with no new developments in WC bird flu outbreak
-
ANCWL ‘saddened’ by news of educators impregnating learners
-
WC police launch hunt for suspect in rape, attempted murder case
-
Four children stabbed to death in KZN
-
Pupils to receive counselling following boy’s (9) school suicide
-
Santaco warns taxi fare hike on the cards
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.