'Stop harbouring criminals'

Speaking at the Saps commemoration for slain officers, Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to help fight crime by cooperating with police officers.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says has called on South Africans to do more to rid communities of crime.

Ramaphosa was speaking at a police commemoration for 40 police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Family and friends of the deceased honoured their loved ones during a wreath laying ceremony at the union buildings in Pretoria earlier on Sunday.

#SAPSCommemoration [WATCH] Families of those who died in the line of duty pay tribute for their loved ones. TK pic.twitter.com/czTKqk9WEA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2017

The deputy president says communities must work with the police.

“We are calling on our communities not to harbour criminals, not to buy stolen goods and to cooperate with police to ensure that we rid our communities of criminality.”

At the same time, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has used Sunday’s commemoration ceremony in Pretoria to give a stern warning to criminals.

Mbalula says criminals will be dealt with.

#SAPSCommemoration Mbalula: We are not promoting violence, but dangerous criminals must be dealt with accordingly. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2017

“Wherever they are, they must know we are coming. We’ll find them, we’ll clean them out of the streets and smoke them out of their holes. We will fight crime with the ferocity of a cornered bull and the agility of a cat, with an uncompromising spirit.”