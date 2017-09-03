SA motorists set for more pain at petrol pumps

The price of 93 and 95 octane petrol goes up by 67 cents a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The prices of petrol and diesel are set to increase substantially from Wednesday.

The price of diesel is set to increase by 44 cents and the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 49 cents.

LP gas increases by 86 cents per kilogramme.

Energy Department spokesperson Robert Maake says the rand’s weakness has contributed to the increase.

“The main reason for this increase is the weakening of the rand against the dollar during the period of review and the higher prices of petroleum in the market, which was in line with higher crude oil prices.”

