SA motorists set for more pain at petrol pumps
The price of 93 and 95 octane petrol goes up by 67 cents a litre.
JOHANNESBURG - The prices of petrol and diesel are set to increase substantially from Wednesday.
The price of 93 and 95 octane petrol goes up by 67 cents a litre.
The price of diesel is set to increase by 44 cents and the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will increase by 49 cents.
LP gas increases by 86 cents per kilogramme.
Energy Department spokesperson Robert Maake says the rand’s weakness has contributed to the increase.
“The main reason for this increase is the weakening of the rand against the dollar during the period of review and the higher prices of petroleum in the market, which was in line with higher crude oil prices.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.