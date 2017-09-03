Ramaphosa condemns ‘dirty tricks campaign’
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded a Sunday Independent newspaper report.
JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says information of some students he supports financially has been used to make scandalous allegations against him.
Ramaphosa has responded a Sunday Independent newspaper report which claims he had affairs with eight women, labelling it a dirty tricks campaign.
The paper says one woman apparently miscarried his baby.
It says the woman denied that Ramaphosa was the father, but emails contradict her.
The paper has published the details of three of the eight women Ramaphosa allegedly had relationships with.
Another woman mentioned in the article is a 29-year-old marketing student who allegedly sent the deputy president erotic pictures.
The paper also says the emails show that Ramaphosa had a relationship with his medical practitioner.
He had admitted to this relationship.
The paper claims Ramaphosa supports these women financially and uses three different emails under fake names to communicate with them.
The deputy president and the women mentioned have denied the allegations.
Ramaphosa was unsuccessful on Saturday night in his attempt to stop the Sunday Independent from publishing its article.
The judge ruled that he had sufficient time to release two statements, after receiving emails from the paper and therefore the article could be published.
In a statement, Ramaphosa says he feels “compelled” to respond to “deeply disturbing suggestions” that he had money to several young women for romantic relationships.
“There are 54 young students – both men and women – that my wife and I provide financial assistance to on a monthly basis and have done so for several years. It is unfortunate that evidence of these bank transfers have been used to make scandalous allegations against me and, worse, to make public the names of some of the people assisted.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.