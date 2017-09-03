Ramaphosa condemns ‘dirty tricks campaign’

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded a Sunday Independent newspaper report.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says information of some students he supports financially has been used to make scandalous allegations against him.

Ramaphosa has responded a Sunday Independent newspaper report which claims he had affairs with eight women, labelling it a dirty tricks campaign.

The paper says one woman apparently miscarried his baby.

It says the woman denied that Ramaphosa was the father, but emails contradict her.

The paper has published the details of three of the eight women Ramaphosa allegedly had relationships with.

Another woman mentioned in the article is a 29-year-old marketing student who allegedly sent the deputy president erotic pictures.

The paper also says the emails show that Ramaphosa had a relationship with his medical practitioner.

He had admitted to this relationship.

The paper claims Ramaphosa supports these women financially and uses three different emails under fake names to communicate with them.

The deputy president and the women mentioned have denied the allegations.

Ramaphosa was unsuccessful on Saturday night in his attempt to stop the Sunday Independent from publishing its article.

The judge ruled that he had sufficient time to release two statements, after receiving emails from the paper and therefore the article could be published.

In a statement, Ramaphosa says he feels “compelled” to respond to “deeply disturbing suggestions” that he had money to several young women for romantic relationships.

“There are 54 young students – both men and women – that my wife and I provide financial assistance to on a monthly basis and have done so for several years. It is unfortunate that evidence of these bank transfers have been used to make scandalous allegations against me and, worse, to make public the names of some of the people assisted.”

