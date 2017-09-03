Police minister pledges to reopen Saps education trust
Minister Fikile Mbalula says the trust for the children of officers who died in the line of duty must be reopened.
JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says a trust to assist in the education of children of officers killed in the line of duty will be reintroduced.
Mbalulu was speaking at the national commemoration of 40 officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in Pretoria earlier on Sunday.
#SAPSCommemoration [WATCH] South African flag lowered to half mast in honor of 40 officers who died in the line of duty. TK pic.twitter.com/2R4tndSLho— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 3, 2017
He's called for more effort to be intensified to fight crime in the country.
The police minister says the trust for the deceased's children must be reopened.
“I was told that that programme is suspended and we are going to work very hard to revive that programme to ensure that those kids go to school and continue to realise their dreams as their parents would have wished.”
