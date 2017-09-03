N14 being reopened after bridge demolition

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport Department says the N14 in Pretoria is being reopened to traffic.

The road was temporarily closed on Saturday night, due to the demolition of a bridge between the Yusuf and Swartkoppies interchanges.

Department officials worked overnight to remove the rubble and clean the road.

The demolition affected several roads leading to the bridge.

The department's spokesperson, Melitah Madiba, says they expect the road to be reopened by Sunday morning.

Controlled demolition of N14 bridge near Pretoria @MelitahMadiba pic.twitter.com/rzsqBwyhfy — Ismail Vadi (@ismailvadi) September 2, 2017

