N14 being reopened after bridge demolition

The road was temporarily closed on Saturday night, due to the demolition of a bridge.

Workers seen at the site where a bridge was demolished between the Yusuf and Swartkoppies interchanges on 2 September 2017. Picture: @ismailvadi
Workers seen at the site where a bridge was demolished between the Yusuf and Swartkoppies interchanges on 2 September 2017. Picture: @ismailvadi
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Transport Department says the N14 in Pretoria is being reopened to traffic.

The road was temporarily closed on Saturday night, due to the demolition of a bridge between the Yusuf and Swartkoppies interchanges.

Department officials worked overnight to remove the rubble and clean the road.

The demolition affected several roads leading to the bridge.

The department's spokesperson, Melitah Madiba, says they expect the road to be reopened by Sunday morning.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

