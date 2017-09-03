MEC relieved with no new developments in WC bird flu outbreak

Last month a number of poultry farms reported birds infected with the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N8 strain.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape MEC for economic opportunities and agriculture says he is relieved that there have been no new developments regarding bird flu in the province.

The flu had recently infected a commercial chicken farm, killing around 30, 000 chicken, while the remaining 110, 000 fowl had to be culled.

MEC Alan Winde says this past week, veterinarians have been testing poultry throughout the province and have thus far not reported new infections.

“I hope it's good news because I don’t have any further updates since the end of last week, and I think that good news in trying to keep it contained.”

The department of agriculture has repeatedly assured consumers that the bird flu has no effect on humans if they were to eat any infected poultry.